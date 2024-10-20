Former WWE Writers Get Candid About Vince McMahon's Constant Script Changes

Vince McMahon is infamous for his chaotic creative process, often known for tearing up scripts the day of shows and forcing rewrites. A number of former WWE writers brought their stories to Rolling Stone, under the veil of anonymity to protect from backlash by McMahon, WWE, or wrestling fans in general, and McMahon's hectic brainstorming process was a topic of discussion.

Advertisement

"By the time Monday rolled around and we were all in the production meeting, something else was gonna happen," an anonymous former WWE writer told the magazine. "It almost felt like a joke, like we were just there to satisfy Vince's whims. We were all Vince McMahon transcribers."

The writer didn't feel that any of McMahon's changes came from a place of good faith. Instead, the writer believes McMahon wielded his creative veto power as a way to control the room.

"I think Vince enjoyed the manipulation," the writer added. "He liked changing things. He liked keeping people on their toes. I genuinely felt like, this isn't to benefit the show or the storyline, Vince really just enjoys making people squirm."

Advertisement

The article goes on to describe WWE writing jobs as far from the typical 9-5 job, as McMahon's travel schedule and other executive duties meant that meetings could often run late into the night. McMahon has not been in control of WWE's creative process since roughly 2023 when Endeavor and TKO Group Holdings executives backed WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, who has been a near-constant presence on WWE television since taking the creative reins. McMahon is currently awaiting the results of a federal investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct, abuse, and trafficking by former legal assistant Janel Grant.