Former AEW Star Stu Grayson Provides Career Update

Former AEW star Stu Grayson has discussed his current status in the pro wrestling world, and if promotions have reached out to sign him since his AEW exit.

Grayson, whose second run with AEW ended earlier this year, was asked during his recent interview with "Straight Talk Wrestling" if either TNA Wrestling or WWE has shown interest in signing him. The former Dark Order member stated that he has had conversations with various people in the business, but nothing has materialized yet, highlighting how decisions often happen in the last moment.

"There is a lot going on in the world of wrestling right now, more than ever. It shifts so quickly ... I am in contact with a lot of people sometimes and then sometimes it just feels like talking to no one. It's how wrestling works. Sometimes I'm thinking — within the same minute I can think, 'Oh, there's something coming for me or not.' [laughs] The world of wrestling is so erratic, which is one of the cool things about it. So it's hard to say what's coming up for me up until it happens because until it's done and I'm right in the middle of it, I don't really believe it's true," he said.

Grayson asserted how pro wrestling is fickle and that things change quickly, often. The former AEW star had two runs with the promotion, with the first lasting between 2019 and 2022, and his most recent one lasting just a year, which ended when his contract expired in April 2024. Since being released by AEW, the Canadian star has wrestled in various indie promotions in Canada.

