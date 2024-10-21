Jerry Lawler Says He Doesn't Think John Cena Should Retire From WWE

2025 will be the final year of John Cena's pro wrestling career as he is set to bow out of his in-ring career in WWE, but WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler hopes that the legendary star never retires.

The legendary wrestler and pro wrestling commentator was a recent guest on "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," where he discussed about Cena's retirement. He feels that Cena should not retire and explained the reason why he feels that way.

"I don't think anybody should ever retire," began Lawler. "There's too many things that you can do without ever using the word 'retire.' I use that when I hear about somebody retiring, I look for them to die pretty soon. I would never say that he's going to retire."

Lawler highlighted how the late, great Terry Funk never truly retired, even mentioning that Funk told him he wanted to make a comeback and have a match against him, even after falling ill.

Cena announced earlier this year that his final year in WWE would begin at the Royal Rumble in 2025, and he revealed that he will feature in a few major Premium Live Events throughout 2025. He later stated that he has cleared up his schedule to feature heavily in WWE in 2025, as a way to thank fans for their support through the years.

The 16-time world champion has wrestled just once in 2024, teaming with The Miz and R-Truth on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania, where the trio defeated The Judgment Day. He also appeared in the main event of WrestleMania 40 night two, during Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns, coming face-to-face with his old rival, The Rock.

