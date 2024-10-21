Absent AEW Star Powerhouse Hobbs On Being Part Of Don Callis Family: 'Am I?'

Powerhouse Hobbs has been absent from wrestling since he ruptured his patella tendon back in April, but Hobbs has confirmed recent reports that he is cleared to return from his injury. While he has yet to reappear in AEW, Hobbs was a member of The Don Callis Family when he was last seen. Speaking on "In The Kliq," however, the wrestler cast some doubt when the host stated that Hobbs was a member of the faction.

Advertisement

"Am I?" Hobbs asked, laughing. "I'm very happy for [Konosuke] Takeshita. Very happy for him. Very happy that this angry, mean version of Kyle Fletcher showed up. So I'm very proud of those two guys."

Though he wasn't sure if he is still in the group, that didn't stop Hobbs from stating that Will Ospreay deserved the beating he received at the hands of Callis earlier this month. Hobbs then commented on the wait for his return, teasing that his character has kept up with what's happening in the promotion during the time off.

"I prefer sometimes just to sit back and watch everybody," Hobbs continued. "I've got my eye on everyone. No one's excluded. If you're breathing and you have a full-time contract on that roster — you know, fair game."

Advertisement

Hobbs was brought into AEW in 2020, and soon after signing his contract, Jon Moxley attempted to recruit him as an ally. However, Hobbs soon turned on Moxley and joined Team Taz. The history between Hobbs and Moxley was reignited in April when Hobbs challenged Moxley for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. He was unsuccessful, and that was the match that put Hobbs on the shelf for the last six months. With Moxley having just won the AEW World Championship and shifted the lineup of the Blackpool Combat Club, Hobbs could serve either as a convincing rival or a bold choice for an ally.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "In The Kliq" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.