Photo: WWE Hall Of Famer X-Pac Shares Backstage Pic With Asuka And Scott Hall

WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall would've turned 66 on Sunday, and many from the wrestling world are honoring the late Kliq member. One of Hall's closest friends, Sean "X-Pac" Waltman, paid tribute to his buddy with a snap of them from some years back.

Advertisement

"Scott & I are both big @WWEAsuka fans, so it was cool AF to get this pic of everyone together," Waltman wrote on X (formerly Twitter) with a photo of him, Hall, and Asuka. Also featured in the photo is Waltman's dog, Lula, who died in 2023 from kidney failure. "I miss him every day. Happy Birthday in Heaven, Big Brother!"

Scott & I are both big @WWEAsuka fans, so it was cool AF to get this pic of everyone together. I miss him every day. Happy Birthday in Heaven, Big Brother! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jUyZs5QgqB — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) October 21, 2024

Waltman referred to the late Hall in the present tense in the tweet. However, the WWE Hall of Famer explained his reason for doing so in a follow-up post.

Advertisement

"I say Scott & I 'are' big Asuka fans, because I'm sure Scott's an even bigger Asuka fan in the after life," Waltman explained. Asuka recently signed a new deal with WWE, meaning he and the spirit of Hall can enjoy her work for many more years to come.

Hall died on March 14, 2022, after complications from hip surgery led to the former WWE Intercontinental Champion suffering a blood clot that caused several heart attacks. He was 63. Hall and Waltman weren't just running buddies behind the scenes in The Kliq, but also both members of the NWO during their time in WCW. Hall and Waltman's friend Kevin Nash has also been reminiscing about Hall on what would've been his 66th birthday, recently telling the story of nearly fighting a cop during a trip to the United Kingdom.