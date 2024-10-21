Kevin Nash Thinks Triple H Would've Walked If Vince McMahon Took Back WWE Creative

WWE's 2023 was a year where most wrestling fans were left wondering just who was in control of WWE's creative direction. While Triple H remained an active member of the promotion's creative direction, questions remain whether he or Vince McMahon was truly at the controls, after McMahon forced his way back into WWE after retiring in July 2022, and seemed to get more involved in the show's creative direction after the announced merger between WWE and Endeavor in April 2023.

While discussing Triple H and his legacy on the latest episode of "Kliq This," Kevin Nash came forward with a potentially interesting piece of information, indicating that, if not for Janel Grant's lawsuit accusing McMahon of sex trafficking and abuse, Triple H's vision for WWE may not have come to pass the way it has.

"Vince almost tried to kibosh it, and, you know, they went through all that s**t again," Nash said. "And I think at that point, if it wouldn't have went the way it did, I think Paul would have walked. Steph already had."

Nash did stop short of confirming that Triple H had told him this news directly, but he remained steadfast in his thought that the WWE Chief Content Officer would've left WWE had McMahon remained around.

"I have a feeling," Nash said. "I mean, we never had the conversation, but I know Paul. I just think that it was like 'F**k, man.' Like...but I heard some other...I have talked to Paul about some other things. So, I mean, I know some information and things that made me feel really good when I heard how they felt...Endeavor, how they felt about Paul, you know."

