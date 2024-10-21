WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Discusses Paul Heyman's Impact On Bloodline Saga

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes has been involved with the Bloodline saga for quite some time now, and the story itself has been going on for even longer, with former champion Roman Reigns uniting with WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman back in August 2020. Heyman was Reigns' "Wise Man" on camera, but the former ECW executive also worked behind-the-scenes, helping creative with Bloodline storylines. In a recent interview with Fox57, Rhodes heaped praise on Heyman, calling him a "fascinating, unique individual" who has a sense of what the audience wants, even if they don't know it yet, and calling him the "super genius" behind the Bloodline.

"I'd say, from kind of the more behind-the-curtain aspect, that when all is said and done and people look at how unbelievable that story has been over the years, what it's done for WWE and WWE's business ... Paul Heyman should probably be considered kind of the Martin Scorsese behind it all," Rhodes said.

Despite Reigns' return at SummerSlam, Heyman has yet to reappear on WWE television after he was forced out of the Bloodline for refusing to acknowledge its new leader, Solo Sikoa. Heyman has explained that he doesn't want to be back on WWE programming just for "the sake of" being on television. He said that when, and if, he comes back to TV, the moment is going to "set up a year's worth of storyline" and he'll be back when he's needed and can add to Reigns' story with the new Bloodline. "The Original Tribal Chief" was most recently beat down by Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tonga Loa, and Tama Tonga on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown."

