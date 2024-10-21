Mark Henry Says This AEW Star Is 'Tailor Made' For The Hurt Syndicate

Over the past month, two factions within AEW have begun gaining steam. The most notable so far has been the reinvented Blackpool Combat Club, with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley, Marina Shaffir, and AEW World Trios Champions Wheeler Yuta, Pac, and Claudio Castagnoli running rough shot over the roster, as they look to seize control. Not far behind them though is MVP and Shelton Benjamin, who have set Swerve Strickland in their sights, with Benjamin in particular looking dominant in his AEW debut against Lio Rush last Wednesday.

On Monday's "Busted Open Radio," former AEW producer Mark Henry spoke about what's next for MVP, Benjamin, and their budding group, believed to be called The Hurt Syndicate based on trademarks. While Henry believes Bobby Lashley will eventually join them, he feels the group should continue recruiting, especially for a potential feud with Moxley's stable, and believes a certain AEW star is the perfect fit.

"I think that [Powerhouse] Hobbs is tailor made for the Hurt Syndicate. Recruit him, bring him in, and tell him 'Look, you might be facing one of us. We want to dominate the business, we want to corner the market. Let MVP talk that talk...You win, you lose some. You shake hands, the Hurt Syndicate keeps getting bigger.' They need to get bigger, because Jon Moxley and Claudio and Wheeler Yuta, they need to recruit. And then you can have a DX vs. the Nation type of a saga in AEW, which would be really good for business."

Hobbs was recently cleared to return to the ring following a severe leg injury back in April. Prior to his injury, Hobbs had been part of the Don Callis Family, though it remains to be seen if he will be part of the stable upon his return.

