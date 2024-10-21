Bloodline Member, Three More WWE SmackDown Stars Reportedly Backstage At Tonight's Raw

With Crown Jewel less than two weeks away, WWE's brand lines are thinning once more. According to a report from PWInsider, several "WWE SmackDown" stars are backstage at "WWE Raw" tonight. With the names involved all closely tied to major storylines with title implications, it seems likely to expect all four to appear on the show.

The most notable name being reported by PWInsider is Solo Sikoa, who was confronted by his older brother, "Raw" star and reigning Intercontinental Champion Jey Uso, on Friday's "SmackDown." Uso defends his title tonight in a rematch against the man he took it from, Bron Breakker, and there's widespread speculation that Sikoa and/or other members of the New Bloodline could interfere to cost Uso the belt, theoretically driving him to reconcile with the original Bloodline, Jimmy Uso and Roman Reigns.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax are also reportedly backstage; both have appeared on "Raw" recently as part of the build for their respective WWE Crown Jewel Championship matches at the titular event. Rhodes will take on World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at the show in Saudi Arabia, while Jax battles Women's World Champion Liv Morgan. Bayley's presence comes with at least a bit more intrigue, as the former WWE Women's Champion does not currently have a match at Crown Jewel. She was on the losing side of a tag team match on last week's "SmackDown." Paired with Naomi, Bayley took the pin in a contest against Jax and surprise partner, WWE Women's Speed Champion Candice LeRae, who was filling in for a supposedly ill Tiffany Stratton.

