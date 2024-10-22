WWE's Nikki Cross Shares Cryptic Message With Wyatt Sicks Image

Following their actions on the October 21 episode of "WWE Raw," Nikki Cross of the Wyatt Sicks took to X, formerly Twitter, to post the type of enigmatic message that's become so synonymous with the faction.

"Names will be written in blood," Cross' post said. "In the Book of the Sick." Her post included a red-drenched image of the group's five members standing together.

Names will be written in blood In the Book of the Sick ⭕️ pic.twitter.com/YaZeeehCC8 — Nicola Glencross (@WWENikkiCross) October 22, 2024

The Wyatt Sicks have been off TV since concluding their program with American Made on September 9's edition of "WWE Raw," defeating them in an eight-person tag team street fight. Now they appear to be kicking off a new angle with the Final Testament. On October 21's "Raw," the Wyatt Sicks attacked the Authors of Pain after their tournament match for the No. 1 contendership to the WWE World Tag Team Championship. The segment ended with Uncle Howdy locking in a mandible claw on the Final Testament's manager Paul Ellering. Since this is the second heel group they've targeted, it suggests WWE is positioning the Wyatts as a macabre babyface group, as opposed to a more unpredictable tweener group capable of attacking anybody.

Before joining the Wyatt Sicks, Cross was "almost a superhero" with the Nikki A.S.H. gimmick she called a "hail mary" to save her career. She later began teasing a mental shift, often walking out of matches she was involved in. In June 2024, a repackaged Cross began appearing as Abby the Witch, delivering VHS tapes with character backstories to the announce table. Members of the Wyatt Sicks finally made their in-ring debut on the August 5 edition of "WWE Raw," with Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy defeating American Made's Chad Gable and the Creed Brothers. Despite the group's name, a purported sixth member remains a source of speculation.