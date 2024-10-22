Photo: WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce Wears T-Shirt Tribute To Late AEW Star Jay Briscoe

Prior to his career with WWE, Adam Pearce spent several years performing in Ring of Honor, meaning he spent a lot of time on the road with Jay Briscoe. Ahead of last night's "WWE Raw," Pearce paid tribute to the late wrestler with a custom t-shirt, as seen in a photo Pearce posted to X (formerly known as Twitter).

In addition to his birth and death dates, the shirt includes Briscoe's real name and two phrases commonly associated with Briscoe. Though Pearce and Briscoe only shared the ring a few times, the two knew each other well behind the scenes. In the wake of Briscoe's death, Pearce appeared on TV to lament the loss, stating that he was in awe of how much Briscoe loved his family.

Briscoe died in an automobile crash in 2023 at the age of 38. Though Briscoe's two daughters were also in the vehicle, which was struck head-on by a vehicle crossing lanes in the opposite direction, both girls survived the crash and are expected to make full recoveries.

Within the world of pro wrestling, Jay's legacy has been carried forward by his brother, Mark Briscoe, who is now a regular in AEW. Prior to Jay's death, he and Mark were tag team partners, performing primarily in ROH.

As for Pearce, he retired from his in-ring career in 2014, and shortly after, he accepted a position as a coach at the WWE Performance Center. In 2020, the company began using him as an onscreen authority figure, and Pearce currently serves as the General Manager of " Raw."