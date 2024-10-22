Bully Ray Assesses Lilian Garcia's Performance In WWE Raw Return

Fans of "WWE Raw" received a surprise yesterday when it was announced that Samantha Irvin will no longer serve as the show's announcer, with Lillian Garcia making a return to the role instead. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray gave his thoughts on Garcia's performance as she announced her first full wrestling show since WWE Evolution in 2018.

"I saw the nerves within Lillian, I heard the nerves within Lillian," Bully said. "I think Lillian was trying to be, last night, more than she needed to be. It almost felt like Lillian was trying to fill Samantha's shoes in some way."

Co-host Dave LaGreca agreed with Bully's take and stated that he felt as though Garcia was attempting an imitation of Irvin's tone at points during the show. According to Bully, Garcia's performance came off as unnatural, which was in stark contrast to her previous work as a ring announcer. The WWE Hall of Famer hopes Garcia returns to her roots as an announcer, as she had already made a name for herself as a unique performer.

"All Lillian Garcia has to do, moving forward, is be Lillian Garcia," Bully continued. "Don't do the inflection. Don't do anything like Samantha did. Samantha did her thing — it was unique to her, now she's moved on."

Bully wrapped up by wishing Irvin well in whatever she pursues next. As for the current voice of "Raw," a recent report indicated that Garcia will be sticking around for the time being, though it's not clear if she is the permanent replacement for Irvin.

