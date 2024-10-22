Mark Henry Addresses Possibility Of Shane McMahon Going To AEW

It's been five months since the wrestling world was rocked by an unlikely meeting between Tony Khan and Shane McMahon. No one knows exactly what was said, but reports suggest it was about "possibilities moving forward." But aside from that initial photo from the meeting, and a random encounter between McMahon and the Young Bucks at an airport, there hasn't been much to go by. Of course, that doesn't mean something isn't brewing. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry said he thinks McMahon could still appear in AEW, but felt his biggest impact would be in the locker room.

"I think that Shane McMahon going and being that force would be a good idea," Henry said. "If you get paid $3-5 million to go in and tell everybody else what to do. 'You wanna work the indies? The f***in' indies are calling. You do what I tell you, or you're out of here. I'll bring somebody in here who can do your job just as good as you can.' ... That's what you need. AEW don't have that. There are no teeth. There's no power." Most accounts suggest Kahn is a nice guy, but Henry implied it would take more than a nice guy to turn AEW's declining TV numbers around. He suggested the company might need a McMahon, or at least somebody who could strike the balance between being feared and being respected.

"I want to like my boss," Henry said, before adding, "More than anything, I want to respect my boss. Because he knows how to delegate duties." Henry and his "Busted Open" co-host Dave LaGreca also spitballed on AEW somehow merging their two hottest storylines — The Hurt Syndicate and the Blackpool Combat Club — speculating it could climax with McMahon's arrival to take charge.

