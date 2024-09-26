Photo: AEW's Young Bucks Share Pic With WWE Prodigal Son Shane McMahon

This past July, Shane McMahon met with AEW President Tony Khan after he was reportedly interested in making an appearance for the company, or exploring the possibility of becoming "All Elite." Khan has previously said McMahon would be "welcome" in AEW, and revealed that his in-person meeting with the former WWE executive had gone well. Almost two months removed from his last interaction with Khan, McMahon has now been spotted with other AEW talent. Following their AEW World Tag Team Championship match against Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher at Grand Slam, The Young Bucks ran into McMahon at the airport, and took to social media to share a photo that they took together. "Interesting flight today."

Interesting flight today. pic.twitter.com/twtNazEraK — Matthew & Nicholas Jackson (@youngbucks) September 26, 2024

News about McMahon joining AEW has been quiet since the summer, however Khan has continued to speak highly about his interactions with "Shane-O Mac," saying that he's an "insightful, intelligent person," and is very down to earth.

McMahon's latest WWE appearance was at WrestleMania 39, where he was a surprise opponent for The Miz. However, within the first minute of the impromptu match taking place, McMahon would tear his quadriceps, and would need assistance from special celebrity guest Snoop Dogg in order to defeat Miz. Earlier this year, Fightful Select also reported that McMahon is not under contract with WWE, either as a talent or through a legends deal, but had an agreement to be featured in "WWE 2K24" which released this past March.

