AEW Boss Tony Khan Comments On Airport Meeting With Shane McMahon

With AEW All In set to take place in just over two weeks, the company's CEO Tony Khan is in full promotion mode to increase awareness for their biggest event of the year. During a recent interview with TVInsider regarding the pay-per-view, the AEW CEO was unsurprisingly asked about the highly-discussed meeting between Khan and Shane McMahon that took place late last month.

"That was the first time I'd ever met Shane," Khan said. "We both were in Dallas and have mutual close friends. ... I really enjoyed talking to him. He is quite an insightful, intelligent person. He seems like a nice guy and very smart. I enjoyed talking to him about wrestling. I'm not sure what could come of it, but he was a very down-to-earth and impressive nice guy."

If anything substantial came out of the meeting, both sides are keeping it very quiet. McMahon released his own statement on the meeting in the hours after it took place, with an explanation that was worded remarkably similar to Khan's, pointing to a mutual friend and a discussion about wrestling.

The meeting between Khan and the son of Vince McMahon created a flurry of discussion in the world of pro wrestling, with a wide assortment of pundits commenting on the situation. Eric Bischoff predicted that nothing would come of the Khan-McMahon meeting, stating that he saw the two men as "oil and water." Meanwhile, commentator Jim Ross was more open to the possibility of McMahon working in AEW, believing that the two parties could benefit one another.

