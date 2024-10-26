Former WWE Star Dolph Ziggler Reflects On Career, Says He Doesn't Think About HOF

Nic Nemeth may have moved on from his WWE tenure as Dolph Ziggler, finding success in New Japan Pro Wrestling, AAA, and now TNA, where he's the current World Heavyweight Champion. Even still, Nemeth's numerous accolades as Ziggler are enough that some, including his "Busted Open Radio" co-host Dave LaGreca, believe Nemeth is worthy of a WWE Hall of Fame spot.

While discussing it last Friday on "Busted Open," however, Nemeth admitted the WWE HOF doesn't really cross his mind that much. Or, as Nemeth put it, it doesn't in comparison to other thoughts he has about his WWE run.

"It really isn't something I think about," Nemeth said. "But it's interesting to talk about when you bring it up. I'm like 'Oh, you know what? I take a lot of things for granted that...I'm almost always helping somebody else or giving a little bit too much. I should've been more selfish.' But...I just love the business so much...And someone like me, who is barely 6'0 tall, barely 200 lbs, does not have a friend in the meetings, did not come from Ring of Honor, didn't come from the independents, didn't have anybody rooting for me behind the scenes, except for Pat Patterson. And he wasn't around all the time. And even then, when Pat Patterson would pitch for me, they would go out of their way to have me lose [if] they thought it was funny."

What Nemeth does appreciate is some of the moments friends The Miz, Matt Cardona, and Kofi Kingston had, even if Nemeth himself missed out.

"Seeing all those pieces?" Nemeth said. "I loved how those [situations] worked for people who are good people. But, you never know if you think you belong or not. And I never had those WrestleMania moments."

