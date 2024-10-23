Booker T Says Return Of This WWE Star Would Be A 'Game-Changer'

WWE legend Booker T believes that the return of former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar could be a game-changer.

Over the last few weeks, Lesnar has been surprisingly mentioned on WWE television, despite WWE giving him the cold shoulder following the Janel Grant allegations. During a recent edition of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, a fan wrote in to Booker T and suggested that Lesnar could perhaps return at Saudi Arabia's Crown Jewel show and interfere in the match between Gunther and Cody Rhodes. The two-time Hall of Famer feels that Lesnar need not interfere in the match, but his appearance on WWE television would shake things up.

"Tell you what, man, I don't know if that's going to happen [interfere in the aforementioned match]," stated Booker T. "The game-changer would be Brock appearing on WWE TV, in any way, shape or form. That's the game-changer. A lot of people, I'm sure, have thought they may not see Brock Lesnar after this hiatus he's had because he's been gone for quite some time and no one said anything. I'm sure [if] some words are being dropped, it might be some plans in the work."

The veteran added that Lesnar returning would be a game-changer, especially when the WWE is flourishing. He also discussed the possibility of him being involved in the Bloodline storyline.

"Especially with the Bloodline story going on, is he going to join in [with] Roman and take on ... there's so much there to work with. I would love to see Brock Lesnar back into the fold," declared Booker T.

Despite the mentions of his name on television, recent reports have indicated that WWE has no plans to bring back the "Beast Incarnate," who last wrestled in WWE over a year ago at SummerSlam against Cody Rhodes.