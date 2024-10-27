AEW's Brody King Comments On Wrestling Bryan Danielson In Final Year Of His Career

Bryan Danielson's full-time wrestling career came to an end earlier this month, with Danielson losing the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at the annual AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view. Danielson had been on something of a farewell run over the last year, with fans and wrestlers alike paying close attention to his matches with the knowledge that they'll be some of his last.

Advertisement

One of the wrestlers Danielson faced in his final run was Brody King, member of the House of Black. Appearing on the "Wrestle Mobs" podcast, King revealed how their match first came together.

"When Bryan said that it was going to be his last year as a full-time wrestler, I spoke with him and I said, 'Hey, I would love to be somehow part of your final year,'" King said. "So having that match with him in the Continental Classic was ... huge, for me personally."

The match between Danielson and King took place in the main event of an "AEW Collision" episode from last December, with Danielson winning after 15 minutes. Danielson eventually advanced to the semi-finals before losing to Eddie Kingston.

According to King, his wrestling career was modeled on the work of performers like Danielson, with CM Punk and Samoa Joe also cited as major influences. Part of what he learned from those wrestlers was the importance of forging your own path through the industry, and Danielson's former Blackpool Combat Club ally William Regal offered a similar thought earlier in King's career.

Advertisement

"One of the pieces of advice that Regal gave me was, 'Do everything you want in wrestling, and then at the end of the day, if you want to come here, we'll talk about that,'" King continued, referring to Regal's previous position as talent scout in WWE.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestle Mobs" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.