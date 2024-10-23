Freddie Prinze Jr. Says AEW's Willow Nightingale Needs A Story Like This WWE Star

Willow Nightingale celebrated her two-year anniversary of being officially signed to AEW this past week, a signing that she earned through her frequent appearances on AEW TV in the years preceding her full-time deal with the company. However, on his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, former WWE writer and actor Freddie Prinze Jr. asserted that the former TBS Champion needs to borrow something from a current WWE star in order to elevate her to the next level.

"She needs a Bayley-type storyline," Prinze said. "That's exactly what she needs to kind of finish off that character and help elevate her to the next level. Truth be told, I'm like Instagram bros with Willow, we follow each other, we've sent each other some messages back and forth like 'yo that match was awesome,' and she's like 'oh my god I like that horror movie, and we've like bonded on anime and video games, like she's super cool."

After her loss to Mariah May at WrestleDream, Nightingale returned to her old stomping grounds of the New York Wrestling Connection promotion for a special tag team match where she teamed up with current NYWC Heavyweight Champion Salvatore Savelli. It's unclear when Nightingale will be back on AEW TV, but she is confirmed to be taking part in the CMLL Women's International Grand Prix on October 25, where she will compete with the likes of AEW star and current ROH Women's World Television Champion Red Velvet, former TNA World Champion Tessa Blanchard, and the woman who recently defeated Toni Storm in CMLL, La Catalina.

