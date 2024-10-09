AEW's Willow Nightingale To Be First Woman Inducted Into New York Indie Hall Of Fame

There's no doubt that Willow Nightingale has had a 2024 to remember. The AEW star has held both the AEW TBS and CMLL World Women's Championships, made it to the finals of the Owen Hart Cup for the second year in a row, was Mercedes Mone's first opponent in AEW at Double or Nothing, and had one of the more memorable hardcore matches of the year against friend turned foe Kris Statlander at All Out, among other accolades. Now Nightingale is adding another accomplishment, one a little closer to home in Long Island, New York.

Independent wrestling promotion New York Wrestling Connection has announced that Nightingale will be inducted into the promotion's Hall of Fame on October 19. The induction will take place during NYWC's Homecoming of Madness event, taking place at the promotion's home arena, the NYWC Sportatorium.

As announced last night, @willowwrestles will be inducted into the NYWC Hall of Fame! Join us October 19th for Homecoming of Madness! Tickets available at https://t.co/15SuP0KW3M pic.twitter.com/s9Cte4aQE5 — NYWC (@NYWCWRESTLING) September 30, 2024

"Being recognized in this way by the place I learned my fundamentals, got my start, and grew into the Willow I am today is such an honor," Nightingale said on X. "Thank you NYWC Wrestling. Can't wait for October 19th."

Nightingale joins a who's who of notable names in the NYWC Hall of Fame, including AEW co-workers Jerry Lynn, Tony Nese, Trent Berreta, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver. It's also a historic occasion, as Nightingale will become the first ever women's wrestler to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

By the time her induction rolls around, Nightingale may have added another accolade to her career year. Following her win over Saraya, Jamie Hayter, and Nyla Rose last night on "AEW Dynamite," Nightingale will challenge Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship this Saturday at WrestleDream. A victory would make Nightingale the first women in AEW history to have reigns as both AEW TBS and AEW Women's World Champion.