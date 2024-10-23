MJF Trolls AEW's Adam Cole Over Ankle Surgery

Now that both Adam Cole and MJF have healed from their respective ailments, or in the case of MJF, completed their Hollywood obligations, the feud between the two has resumed, with Cole looking to get his hands on MJF and MJF doing all he can to avoid such a confrontation. Alas, MJF is still not above getting some pot shots in at his enemy turned friend turned enemy again, including blaming Cole for the toxicity one can find on social media.

Now, MJF is targeting Cole's formerly injured ankle for some laughs. Taking to X earlier today to respond to a tweet featuring highlights from an interview Cole gave to Sports Illustrated, MJF mocked Cole and his fans by stating that they were cheering for a grave robber, referencing Cole revealing that he received a bone from a cadaver in order to recover.

Go ahead Cheer the grave robber 🙄 https://t.co/gCx7ueNUC1 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 23, 2024

The cadaver bone ended up being a godsend for Cole, who at the time was facing a second surgery on his ankle after the first was unsuccessful. Cole further revealed that his options were to have the bone or a metal plate fused in, with the bone ultimately being the choice as it allowed Cole to have more movement in his ankle, where a plate would have limited his range.

While neither Cole nor MJF are currently scheduled to appear on tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite," it would surprise no one if their issues continued on either AEW's flagship program or "AEW Collision" this Saturday. With MJF saying he will never give Cole a third match between the two, the onus appears to be on the former Undisputed Kingdom leader to take matters into his own hands.