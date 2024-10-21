AEW's MJF Blames Adam Cole For Negativity On Social Media

Even during its salad days, social media was always seen by some as a platform full of negativity. That's now an understatement in 2024, and it's something that has gotten the attention of former AEW World Champion MJF, himself no stranger to receiving negativity on sites such as X. Fortunately for the "Salt of the Earth," he appears to have singled out the culprit for this problem.

Taking to X on Sunday afternoon, MJF called the social media site "the most negative place on the entire internet." He then proceeded to blame someone who MJF claimed had "separated us all of us further apart with his disgusting rhetoric," while also accusing said individual of causing users to pick sides and "harbor hate." As to who MJF was referring to, he made it clear in his last sentence, telling fans that "we must stop Adam Cole."

this app has become the most negative place on the entire internet. It's obvious that this stems from a man who's separated all of us further apart with his disgusting rhetoric. Causing people of all walks of life to pick a side and to harbor hate. We must stop Adam Cole. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) October 20, 2024

The story of MJF and Cole is a complicated one, as most fans of AEW would tell you, with the two stars starting out as enemies, becoming the best of friends, and then becoming enemies again when Cole revealed himself as "the devil" this past December, betraying MJF following his loss to Samoa Joe. MJF would subsequently get his revenge at Double or Nothing by taking Cole out, thus leading to Cole's return at WrestleDream, where he sent MJF running for the hills.

Despite MJF's claims that Cole should be stopped, the former AEW World Champion seems curiously uninterested in being the one who will stop Cole. When the former Undisputed Kingdom leader challenged MJF to settle their differences last Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," MJF declared that Cole would never get a match against him for as long as he lived. Cole was undeterred, vowing to get even with MJF one way or another.