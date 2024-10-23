Janel Grant Attorney Comments On New Ring Boys Lawsuit Against Vince McMahon, WWE

Wednesday afternoon brought more bad news for WWE and its former chairman, Vince McMahon. The two parties, along with McMahon's wife, Linda, and WWE's parent company, TKO Holdings, were served with a sexual assault lawsuit by five former WWE ring boys, accusing the McMahon's and WWE of looking the other way as the Ring Boys received sexual abuse from former announcer Mel Phillips Jr.

The Ring Boy lawsuit marks the second case of legal action to be taken against McMahon and WWE this year, as the two were sued, alongside John Laurinaitis, by Janel Grant, with Grant accusing McMahon and Laurinaitis of sex trafficking and abuse. Shortly after the latest lawsuit came to light, Grant's attorney, Ann Callis, released a statement regarding the matter.

"The allegations in the 'ring boys' lawsuit against WWE are deeply troubling," Callis said. "Vince McMahon made sexual abuse and human trafficking a hallmark of WWE's culture for decades. Survivors like Janel Grant and other former WWE employees deserve their day in court.

"All former WWE employees who experienced sexual abuse and harassment should be allowed to tell the truth by having their non-disclosure agreements waived. Ms. Grant stands by all WWE survivors and believes that Mr. McMahon, WWE, and all involved parties must be held accountable."

The Ring Boy lawsuit is not the first time allegations of this nature have popped up against WWE, as former ring boy Tom Cole accused Phillips and former WWE producer Terry Garvin of sex harassment and misconduct. He would later reach an out of court settlement with WWE, and would tragically commit suicide in February 2021, at the age of 50.