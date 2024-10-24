AEW's Ricochet Shares Ironic Review Of GCW Match

If there's one thing everyone knows about Ricochet, it's that he loves his flips. The AEW star has long been considered one of the premiere high flyers in the business, to the point that some critics believe that all Ricochet brings to the table are flips. So it's not altogether surprising that Ricochet decided to poke a little fun at that reputation by sarcastically reviewing a GCW match between two men he's quite familiar with.

Advertisement

Taking to X in the early hours of Thursday morning, Ricochet quote tweeted clips from a match between Sidney Akeem and Jack Evans, two men also heavily associated with flips. He immediately declared, tongue seemingly in cheek, that the match sucked. He further "accused" Evans and Akeem of just doing flips, and referred to the match as "just Gymnastics and Cirque du Soleil s**t."

This sucks!! Not one wrestling move was done, just flip flip flip. You suck and can't wrestle. Just Gymnastics and Cirque du Soleil shit. https://t.co/dT0I4Y7zqp — Ricochet (@KingRicochet) October 24, 2024

Long-time followers of Ricochet's career will know that he is quite familiar with both Akeem and Evans. Though they only wrestled twice, including a singles match that only lasted a minute and a half, Ricochet and Akeem were co-workers in WWE for several years, where Akeem worked under the name Reggie. As for Evans, he and Ricochet go way back, having worked together Lucha Underground during the promotion's glory years. In the past, Ricochet has also named Evans as an influence on his style.

Advertisement

Those looking for Ricochet to now make a career in ironic match reviews will be disappointed, as the AEW star will be back at it tomorrow on "AEW Rampage," when he takes on Nick Wayne. A victory will continue Ricochet on his path towards AEW International Champion Konosuke Takeshita, who Ricochet has been calling out/chasing since Takeshita defeated him, and former champion Will Ospreay, to win the title at WrestleDream.