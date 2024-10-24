Bully Ray Says This WWE Raw Encounter Could Be A Storyline 'For Years To Come'

The main event of Monday's episode of "WWE Raw" saw Bron Breakker retake the WWE Intercontinental Championship from Jey Uso, with interference from The Bloodline setting Uso up to lose. Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray congratulated Breakker for his victory, but stated that the big moment in the match came before the finish.

"The moment of that main event was when Bron Breakker and Jacob Fatu got face-to-face right in front of the announce table on the floor," Bully said. "That moment — that was the planting of a seed ... right there. You can always go back to that moment in time."

Some of Bully's favorite moments in the history of pro wrestling involve two performers facing down for the first time, signaling that big things are to come between them in the future. The former ECW star believes he saw that with Fatu and Breakker on Monday.

"I can see that being a hell of a feud for the WWE for years to come," Bully continued.

Speaking about Fatu's prospects for the future, Bully speculated that the company is "keeping a leash" on the wrestler for the time being, but he is poised to become a breakout star at a moment's notice. When the time comes, Bully believes Fatu will make a lot of money for himself and the company.

As for Breakker, the second-generation wrestler is already well on his way to the top, beginning his second run with the Intercontinental Championship. In addition to Uso, recent months have seen Breakker pick up wins against Sami Zayn, Ilja Dragunov, and Kofi Kingston.

