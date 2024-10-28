Shelton Benjamin Discusses AEW's Differences In 'Approach'

Through two matches, Shelton Benjamin has fit AEW like a glove, having a standout debut against Lio Rush last week on "AEW Dynamite," followed by another winning performance against Sammy Guevara this week. As such, it's easy to forget that Benjamin is still relatively new to the AEW locker room, and is still adjusting to the differences between the promotion and others he's worked for, such as WWE, New Japan, and Ring of Honor.

Appearing on "Gabby AF" this past week, Benjamin talked about the contrast in AEW's vision to other visions of wrestling, and his adjustment to it.

"So far, I have noticed a lot of differences in their approach and things like that," Benjamin said. "And I'm still learning the system. Like I said, I've only been there a month? So you know, I'm not going to learn everything I need to know in that time.

"But from what I've seen, I'm starting to understand there are some very, very different ways of operation. Some I think are wonderful. Some I think are absolutely groundbreaking as far as their approach. And then there are, you know, obviously, there are some things I go 'Hmm, I don't know about this.' But at the same time, I'm too new to really pass judgment right now."

