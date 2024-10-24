AEW's Powerhouse Will Hobbs Seemingly Teasing Return Of Old Team With Ricky Starks

Fans of Ricky Starks have been very critical for a long time about the star's prolonged absence from AEW television, and with several conflicting reports of his status with the promotion, there's been worries that he'd be parting ways with them soon. In the wake of all the rumors and speculation, Starks has not even been seen alongside his colleagues, making "Powerhouse" Will Hobbs' recent post peculiar. Without any caption or prior public interaction with Starks or even news about his next move, Hobbs simply shared a GIF of himself, Starks, and HOOK walking down the AEW ramp while the three men were still all on the same side.

Earlier this year, Hobbs suffered a serious injury that took him out of the picture while battling Jon Moxley. However, reports claimed that the star healed up quickly and has been medically cleared, which Hobbs recently confirmed during an appearance on the "In the Kliq" podcast. Additionally, Starks very recently commented on his uncertain status with AEW when he had a virtual signing with "Highspots Sign It Live," admitting that he owes his fans an explanation, but still maintaining that he's medically cleared and both able and willing to compete.

Hobbs' social media post could be seen as a means of teasing a reunion with his former Team Taz stablemates. With he and Starks now both medically cleared, there's a chance for them to return together, especially considering that the third man in Hobb's GIF — HOOK — is currently facing Christian Cage and The Patriarchy on his own, and could use the help of his former allies.

