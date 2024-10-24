Dave Meltzer Discusses New WWE Ring Boys Lawsuit

Yesterday, the wrestling world was rocked by another legal development involving Vince McMahon, one separate from Janel Grant's ongoing lawsuit accusing McMahon of sex trafficking and abuse. This lawsuit instead comes from five former WWE ring boys, who have sued McMahon, his wife Linda, WWE, and TKO, accusing former WWE ring announcer Mel Phillips of sexually abusing them, and the McMahons and WWE of being aware of the abuse and doing nothing to stop it.

As the allegations date all the way back to the 70s, 80s, and 90s, "Wrestling Observer Newsletter's" Dave Meltzer is all too familiar with the situation, having covered the accusations of former ring boy Tom Cole. On the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer gave his thoughts on the lawsuit, which he says was made possible by Maryland ending a law that ended statute of limitations in the state, enabling the ring boys to file a lawsuit.

After going through some of the acts Phillips was accused of, Meltzer stated his view that WWE had at least some knowledge of Phillips' acts at the time, something echoed by WWE's firing of Phillips in the late 80s, only to bring him back on the condition he stayed away from children. In regards to a trial, Meltzer strongly believes that the case will never make it to court, and that a settlement will be reached. The only question, in Meltzer's mind, is how much the settlement would cost.

Another mystery is when the suit could be taken to court, as no information was provided on that matter when the lawsuit was filed yesterday. At this time, Linda McMahon, WWE and TKO have yet to comment on the situation, while McMahon issued a denial through his attorney shortly after the lawsuit came to light.