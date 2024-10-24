Tommy Dreamer Says Everyone Should Work With The Intensity Of This WWE Raw Match

WWE had many fans believing that Jey Uso might enjoy a lengthy run as Intercontinental Champion, with storylines and opponents separate from what the rest of his family was doing. But on October 21's "WWE Raw," The Bloodline dragged Jey right back into the drama, costing him the title after just three weeks. On "Busted Open After Dark," Tommy Dreamer said he initially thought it was too soon to pull a title switch. But after some reflection on the depth of the Bloodline saga and how Jey might play into it, Dreamer admitted it was the right call.

"I loved the layering of everybody getting in the match," Dreamer said. "When [Jey] hit those superkicks and he laid out the Bloodline, everything was moving, and I was just like, man, they're gonna go this route. It [would be] an interesting story if the International title was involved, but again, there's a bigger picture for all of this. When he hit that splash and [Bron] kicked out ... I was like, wow. They are gonna switch the title." Dreamer said he loved the match, and praised the intensity of both men, noting the high likelihood that both were tired from WWE's live event loop.

"That's the kind of match and the intensity everybody needs to bring," Dreamer said. "And when I say everybody, that's how you need to run the ropes, that's how you need to deliver your moves. ... And I know, jet lag, men are tired. Women are tired. But you have to constantly deliver. That's why I always say, to be a professional wrestler on television, it's the hardest job in sports. There are no days off. You're not playing a football game every single day of the week."

