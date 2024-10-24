Tommy Dreamer Says This WWE Crown Jewel 2024 Match Could Be 'Career-Changing'

With The Bloodline running roughshod on Jey Uso this past Monday on "WWE Raw," Bron Breakker became a two-time Intercontinental Champion, which begs the question of who's next for Breakker to reign supreme over? Regarding potential picks, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer posits that if he could make a fantasy selection, Seth Rollins, currently feuding with Bronson Reed, could be a viable future contender to Breakker after Crown Jewel next Saturday. But, for now, the question on Dreamer's mind is, when it comes to who will win between Reed and Rollins, who needs this victory more?

"Seth Rollins is a guy that could help solidify that as well. A Seth/Bron Breakker [match] for the Intercontinental title. But that's not happening right now," Dreamer said on "Busted Open After Dark." "This is a big, big matchup for both guys ... It is career-changing for Bronson Reed, but it could be career-changing for Seth Rollins. If he does lose, does that mean he's not going to be the top guy anymore? And there's putting other guys in that spot. So, I don't know."

One year ago on "WWE NXT," Rollins returned to his black-and-gold stomping grounds to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Breakker, which he retained. After their vigorous contest, the tables might turn, with Breakker eventually avenging a victory over that loss. As of this report, Breakker does not have a match scheduled for Crown Jewel, but there is still less than a week for plans to change. Meanwhile, as confirmed on Monday, Rollins will get his match against Reed next weekend.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.