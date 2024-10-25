Ring Boy Attorney Greg Gutzler Responds To Vince McMahon Statement On Latest Lawsuit

The ring boy scandal that rocked WWE in the '90s has been reopened after five unnamed people have filed a sexual assault against Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, and WWE.

An attorney representing the five John Doe's who have filed the case against Vince and Linda McMahon, Greg Gutzler, rejected a recent comment by Vince McMahon's lawyer, who had accused journalist Phil Mushnick of spreading falsehoods about McMahon regarding the ringboy scandal. Gutzler, during his recent appearance on "Post Wrestling," stated that several facts in the lawsuit have nothing to do with Mushnick's claims.

"If you read the 81-page complaint, you are going to see multiple facts, myriad facts, dozens of facts that have nothing to do with Phil Mushnick," Gutzler said. "We had the fact that we had Mel Phillips, shuttling young boys in plain sight, in front of WWE executives and wrestlers, from state to state. You have him in plain sight staying in hotel rooms with young boys. You have in plain sight Mel Phillips engaging in sexual foot fetishes in the ring in front of people, in the locker room in front of wrestlers, and he was even provided his private dressing room in certain areas. You have the FBI videotape, where the FBI said — the behavioral science unit said — this is consistent with pedophilia and sexual foot fetishes."

Gutzler also stated that Vince McMahon did not deny that he had informed people that Phillips had an interest in young boys. He also added that the McMahons initially fired Phillips and re-hired him on the condition that he "steered clear of the kids." The attorney reiterated that none of these facts have anything to do with Mushnick. Gutzler also stated that the McMahons walking away from the defamation lawsuit they filed against Mushnick indicates that the veteran columnist had told the truth.

Veteran journalist Dave Meltzer, who covered the case in the '90s, believes the new lawsuit will never make it to court as a settlement will be reached between the parties.