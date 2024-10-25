Dave Meltzer Breaks Down New WWE Lawsuit & History Of The Ring Boy Scandal

Yesterday afternoon, law firm DiCello Levitt and Murphy, Falcon & Murphy announced the filing of a civil lawsuit against Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, WWE, and TKO on behalf of five anonymous clients regarding allegations of sexual abuse against minors. The accusations date back to the 1980s and 1990s, when WWE used underage "ring boys" to help set up equipment before shows. Former employees Mel Phillips, Terry Garvin, and Pat Patterson were all let go when the allegations went public, though Patterson was eventually brought back into WWE.

Writing in today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer dug into the history of the ring boy scandal, as well as detailing yesterday's lawsuit. All told, the plaintiffs are asking for more than $30 million in damages. While their identities are not revealed, it's stated that all five men were underage boys brought in by Phillips to help put the ring together and were eventually sexually assaulted by the man. Both Vince and Linda McMahon are alleged to have been aware of what was occurring but did nothing to prevent Phillips' actions.

The case, which was filed in Baltimore, Maryland, is allowed to move forward due to the state's Child Victims Act, which removed the statute of limitations on lawsuits relating to child sexual abuse. Across more than 80 pages, the suit brings forward chilling claims regarding Phillips, as well as what WWE officials may have known about what was taking place.

