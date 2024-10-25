Dave Meltzer Breaks Down New WWE Lawsuit & History Of The Ring Boy Scandal
Yesterday afternoon, law firm DiCello Levitt and Murphy, Falcon & Murphy announced the filing of a civil lawsuit against Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, WWE, and TKO on behalf of five anonymous clients regarding allegations of sexual abuse against minors. The accusations date back to the 1980s and 1990s, when WWE used underage "ring boys" to help set up equipment before shows. Former employees Mel Phillips, Terry Garvin, and Pat Patterson were all let go when the allegations went public, though Patterson was eventually brought back into WWE.
Writing in today's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer dug into the history of the ring boy scandal, as well as detailing yesterday's lawsuit. All told, the plaintiffs are asking for more than $30 million in damages. While their identities are not revealed, it's stated that all five men were underage boys brought in by Phillips to help put the ring together and were eventually sexually assaulted by the man. Both Vince and Linda McMahon are alleged to have been aware of what was occurring but did nothing to prevent Phillips' actions.
The case, which was filed in Baltimore, Maryland, is allowed to move forward due to the state's Child Victims Act, which removed the statute of limitations on lawsuits relating to child sexual abuse. Across more than 80 pages, the suit brings forward chilling claims regarding Phillips, as well as what WWE officials may have known about what was taking place.
FBI Investigation Into WWE Yielded Evidence But Not Enough To Prosecute
Meltzer's report details how the scandal first broke into public conversation, with former ring boy Tom Cole stepping forward with accusations regarding Garvin. McMahon even appeared on a talk show to address the claims in 1992, and the story soon gained the attention of the FBI, initiating an investigation. A video tape, shot by another WWE employee in a public setting, was discovered as part of that investigation. However, the interaction captured between Phillips and the minors was not overtly sexual, so the evidence was not conclusive enough to prosecute.
In a report based upon the video tape, the FBI's Behavioral Science Unit stated, "Although his activity with boys' feet is most likely sexual behavior, the material furnished does not provide conclusive evidence of this fact." Additionally, the report concludes that there were likely at least 10 victims of sexual abuse, and there could be many more than that.
Elsewhere in the lawsuit, it is alleged that the McMahons paid Phillips $300,000 upon his departure. It is also claimed that Linda McMahon made reference in an interview to Phillips having a fascination with feet, and that it had become a "running joke" in the company. The suit indicates that numerous wrestlers were aware of what was occurring, with some having seen Phillips abusing the children first-hand. However, nothing was reported to authorities at that time.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).