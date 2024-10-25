Joe Hendry Invites WWE Hall Of Famer To Be In His Corner For TNA World Title Shot

TNA Bound for Glory 2024 is set to take place tomorrow night in Detroit, Michigan, and Joe Hendry is hoping for some extra help in his TNA World Championship match against Nic Nemeth, especially with a disgruntled Frankie Kazarian serving as special guest referee. During an interview with Theonemona, Hendry revealed that he reached out to Mick Foley for advice on how to win the world title, and Foley told the TNA star that all he needed was the help of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

"I was like, 'Mick, that's all I had to do?! Why did no one tell me?'" Hendry said. "I've already invited Eminem down to the show. I've been calling out John Cena for about a year. I've said I want a confrontation with The Rock. We might as well add Steve Austin."

While an appearance from Austin is beyond far-fetched, it's not out of the question that Hendry could receive some help from within WWE. A working relationship between TNA and WWE has continued across 2024, with Hendry having now developed connections in WWE NXT. Still, the wrestler isn't ruling out help from some even bigger names.

"If you've got Eminem on one side and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin on the other, then I don't think we need to worry about Frankie Kazarian too much," Hendry joked.

In addition to his TNA and independent appearances, Hendry has wrestled seven matches within WWE this year. That includes a shot at the WWE NXT Championship, with Hendry facing Ethan Page in September but coming up short. While many expect him to go to WWE in the near future, Hendry reportedly remains under contract with TNA until the end of 2025.

