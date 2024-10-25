Backstage Report On Jon Moxley's AEW Title Win Over Bryan Danielson

Bryan Danielson had been open about needing neck surgery even before his AEW World Championship win at All In 2024. Knowing Danielson would eventually go under the knife, no one assumed his reign would rival Roman Reigns', but it was still somewhat shocking to see Danielson dismantled so decidedly at WrestleDream in his home state of Washington. Previous reports suggested that another Washington native, Darby Allin, was being considered for his first AEW World Championship run. This led many to wonder why it was Jon Moxley, not Allin, featured in the main event at WrestleDream from the Tacoma Dome. As far as these booking decisions, Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" claimed that, while Allin could still win the title at some point, transitioning the belt to a heel Moxley was the "secret plan" all along.

"While the story was out about Darby Allin being planned for the title this year after Bryan Danielson, the secret plan from months ago was always Danielson to Jon Moxley," Meltzer said. "Apparently the only people who were supposed to know were Tony Khan, Moxley, Danielson, and Allin. Danielson did not want to win the title, but Khan talked him into it."

Meltzer said the new version of the Blackpool Combat Club, which in recent weeks has wreaked havoc as an unpredictable and violent force, was an idea Moxley came up with. The angle has given AEW programming, particularly "AEW Dynamite," a new edge, with a palpable sense of danger pervading the entire show. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commended the angle's impact on the pacing of "Dynamite," and ECW legend Tommy Dreamer has speculated on who will inevitably play the "savior" role, suggesting one member of the roster AEW fans have not seen in some time.

