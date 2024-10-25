Lawyer For Ring Boys Suing Vince McMahon & WWE Explains Why They Are Taking Action Now

As reported yesterday, Vince and Linda McMahon, WWE, and TKO, are now facing fresh scrutiny after law firm DiCello Levitt and Murphy, Falcon & Murphy filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of five John Does, who accused the former CEO, his wife, and companies, of allowing former WWE ring announcer Mel Phillips to sexually abuse them when they were minors on multiple occasions in the '80s and '90s. Dubbed "Ring Boys," these children were purportedly brought in to help with shows. With the rise of movements like "Speaking Out" bringing such matters to the forefront, Attorney Greg Gutzler believes this landscape allowed his clients to find their voice in a time where support is widely available. Gutzler spoke with "Pollock and Thurston" about how this lawsuit began, and why it's hard for victims to come forward after incidents like this occur.

"We've been investigating this for months. We were approached by several ring boys, who I think felt empowered by a shift in the culture of our country, as well as, most importantly, the recent revelations regarding Vince and the culture of corruption at the WWE," Gutzler stated. "We detail this in our complaint, where we talk about the myriad allegations against Vince, the hush payments that were made, how that was investigated, with respect to TKO and WWE, and what was going on at the company.

"If you look at sexual abuse, what you will see is that most sexual abuse goes unreported entirely. And then, if you look at the small percentage of sexual abuse that is reported, you often have years and years of what they call 'delayed disclosure,' and that's because of the cultural barriers, the fear, the shame, and the intimidation of companies like WWE."

