Kyle Fletcher Debuts Buzz Cut, Helps With Local Weather Report Ahead Of AEW Collision

Kyle Fletcher promised a new look on Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and he debuted it on a local news station on Friday ahead of "AEW Collision" in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

After his promotional appearance, Fletcher interrupted Iowa News Now's meteorologist to help deliver the forecast, pointing out rain totals for the state as well as attempting to read the radar. Fletcher, who wasn't acting as his new Don Callis Family member heel character in his appearance, hilariously attempted to pronounce names of Iowa towns when "reporting" temperatures for the area, cracking up the newscasters on set.

"A little bit chilly, maybe wear your hoodies and your jackets!" he proclaimed while reading out temperatures for the high school football game of the week.

Earlier in the appearance, Fletcher, who shaved his head in the middle of the ring on "Dynamite" in a new angle to his feud with former friend Will Ospreay, spoke about AEW as a whole ahead of "Collision," the company's Cedar Rapids debut.

"I am so excited because AEW is what I believe to be the most exciting professional wrestling in the world and everyone knows professional wrestling," Fletcher said. "We love it. We put out a new spin on it."

Fletcher turned heel on his best friend at AEW WrestleDream, where he appeared disguised in a hoodie. He took out Ospreay from behind before stopping him from hitting a Tiger Driver on Callis. The stable cost Ospreay, a former member, the Intercontinental Championship, which was won by family member Konosuke Takeshita. His head-shaving act on "Dynamite" was meant to physically distinguish himself from Ospreay.

Don Callis himself also responded to Fletcher's weather segment, proclaiming on X (formerly known as Twitter) that "He is forecasting an F3 and the F stands for F***ING HANDSOME."