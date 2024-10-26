Huge Bloodline Match Confirmed For WWE Crown Jewel

The Bloodline civil war heated up on last night's "WWE SmackDown" when Jey Uso interfered in The Bloodline's WWE Tag Team Championship defense against the Motor City Machine Guns, attacking Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa to give Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley an advantage and the opening to score a victory and their first titles in WWE. Jimmy Uso visited his brother "Main Event" Jey at "WWE Raw" on October 14 to ask for help after he and Roman Reigns were brutalized by Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu, Tonga, and Loa. After pondering for 11 days, Jey decided to reconcile with his twin brother following The Bloodline's title loss, embracing in the ring with a big hug to the delight of the fans in attendance while Reigns looked on from the entrance ramp.

Advertisement

According to PWInsider, a huge Bloodline match will be taking place at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia next Saturday, November 2, having been made official during last night's tapings for next week's "SmackDown." "The OTC" Reigns will team with Jimmy and Jey Uso to face The Bloodline. It is unknown exactly what kind of configuration the match will have, with several options being possible.

Perhaps The Bloodline will go in with all 4 members for a 4-on-3 handicap match to keep the odds in their favor. If the match were to be 3-on-3 instead, it is a strong possibility that The Bloodline will have the lineup of Sikoa, Fatu, and Tonga, who were victorious in the main event of Money in the Bank in July, defeating Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a six-man tag match. In addition to Reigns and The Usos vs. The Bloodline, six other matches are set to take place at Crown Jewel, with two intending to crown the inaugural Crown Jewel Champions.

Advertisement