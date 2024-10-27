Vince Russo On Why He Believes WWE Botched The Motor City Machine Guns' Debut

The Motor City Machine Guns are the new WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, but Vince Russo believes the company is doing a disservice to Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's "Writing with Russo," the former WWE creative team member explained that the duo doesn't feel unique, as the high-flying style they helped popularize is heavily featured on the company's programming.

Advertisement

"They were one of the first tag teams to utilize that style. Everybody uses it now, so it's not special. Like I said, man, I was watching them do things on this show today that Gargano and Ciampa just did 30 minutes ago. That's what made them special, bro — they were doing that stuff, I mean, literally 10, 15 years ago, man, before anybody else was doing it. Now everybody's doing it."

Now that Paul "Triple H" Levesque is open to WWE working with TNA Wrestling and other companies, Russo believes that Shelley and Sabin's history should be focused on more to make people care. He also suggested an idea for the Motor City Machine Guns' motivations for joining WWE and pitched a storyline idea that maximizes the promotion's working relationship with their former company.

Advertisement

"The story can't just be, 'Oh, we were doing this when nobody else was doing it.' Who cares? Because now everybody else is doing it. It's gotta be, 'You never gave us the time of day, you never called us, we were never good enough, we were always the red-headed stepchild,' and then start doing some things with TNA talent."

Booker T has also addressed the Motor City Machine Guns' arrival in WWE, and it seems that he's more positive about it than Russo. The Hall of Famer noted that Shelley and Sabin deserve their opportunity, and he envisions them having a bright future in the company.