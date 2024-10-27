Dominik Mysterio Calls For A Match With WWE Announcer In Expletive-Laden Rant

For more than two years, Dominik Mysterio has reigned as one of, if not the, biggest heat magnet in WWE. As Mysterio points out, though, he hasn't just drawn boos from the WWE Universe. In fact, a number of critical comments have also come from long-time WWE commentator Michael Cole. While appearing on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," Mysterio addressed Cole's general attitude toward him. In doing so, Mysterio also called for a match against him.

"F*** Michael Cole. He is the most biased person I have ever met," Mysterio said. "He does nothing but absolutely trash on my name every time I get on TV. He does nothing but boo me, trash talk me. Even when I'm not there, he talks bad about me. This man has done nothing but bash me. I feel like I'm the best, but it is what it is ... He's probably jealous that he's losing his hair and I'm gaining it over here. I'd love a one-on-one with Michael Cole. He's undefeated at WrestleMania. I'd love to slap around Michael Cole."

While Cole has spent the majority of his WWE career behind the microphone (as a commentator and backstage interviewer, respectively), he has ventured into the ring on occasion — one of them being WWE WrestleMania 27. There, Cole defeated WWE Hall of Famer, also his broadcast colleague at the time, Jerry "The King" Lawler by disqualification, simultaneously marking his first and only victory at "The Show of Shows."

In addition to Cole, Mysterio also expressed interest in wrestling Pat McAfee, who is currently on hiatus from his WWE commentating duties. "I don't think he has the balls to [get in the ring with me], that's why he's sticking to announcing now, but whatever. If Pat wants it, he knows where I am," Mysterio said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight With Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.