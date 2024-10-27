WWE Raw Star Says Rey Mysterio Doesn't Deserve To Be In The Hall Of Fame

Dominik Mysterio walked out of Rey Mysterio's WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, adding further heat to their never-ending feud. While speaking on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," "Dirty Dom" explained why he showed such disrespect to his father during one of the biggest celebrations of his career, noting that feels the accolade was undeserved.

Advertisement

"I still don't think he was worthy of it. [The walkout] was necessary, yeah, now that you bring it up, I do remember walking out, yeah, I think it was because I felt some type of way. I don't believe he deserved to be in the Hall of Fame, at least not yet. Once he loses to me and gives, gives up his mask and stuff, then maybe, but I have no say in it."

The Mysterio family drama dates back to WWE Clash at the Castle 2023, when "Dirty Dom" turned on his father and joined forces with Judgment Day. The pair have been at odds on and off since then, but Dominik has made it clear that he wants his old man to retire from the squared circle as soon as possible.

Rey Mysterio has addressed the possibility of retirement, claiming that he doesn't envision himself being a full-time wrestler much longer. However, he doesn't have a date in mind for his farewell match, as he plans on listening to his body and hanging up his mask when he feels he can no longer perform at a high level. For now, though, he appears to be still going strong.

Advertisement