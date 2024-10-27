AEW Star Willow Nightingale Pulled From CMLL Match After Suffering Concussion

Former CMLL Willow Nightingale had just begun a weekend of events in Mexico when she suffered a concussion.

According to a release from CMLL, Nightingale was unable to fulfill her booking on Saturday due to the concussion, and Nightingale will also miss her scheduled appearance on Sunday. There is no word on when Nightingale will return to action.

Advertisement

"In line with the concussion protocols established for both CMLL and AEW, Willow must abstain from both dates to ensure her well-being and full recovery," CMLL wrote. "For [Saturday's] event at El Embudo de Peru 77 (Arena Coliseo), CMLL World Champion Zeuxis will take Willow's place, while [Sunday] at Arena Mexico, CMLL Women's Universal Champion 2024 Persephone will take her place in the ring."

📄 COMUNICADO OFICIAL: Willow Nightingale Lamentamos informar a nuestra fiel afición que la súper estrella de AEW, Willow Nightingale, no podrá participar en el Sábado de Arena Coliseo ni en el Domingo Familiar de Arena México como se tenía previsto. pic.twitter.com/4gY7J1z032 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) October 26, 2024

Advertisement

Nightingale was previously the CMLL Women's Champion, winning the title in July in the wake of Stephanie Vacquer being forced to vacate the title after signing with WWE. Nightingale then lost the title to Zeuxis in September. Nightingale is no stranger to injury, as the former AEW TBS Champion suffered a broken neck in 2019, the surgery scar from which she wears proudly, as a sign of her resilience. Nightingale was the first woman inducted into the Indy Wrestling Hall of Fame earlier this month, joining the likes of Jerry Lynn, as well as fellow AEW wrestlers Trent Baretta, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver. Nightingale is coming off of a feud with her former friend and tag partner Kris Statlander, who defeated Nightingale in a Street Fight at All Out.