WWE NXT Star Tony D'Angelo Teases Scary Surprises Ahead Of Halloween Havoc

Tables, Ladders, and Scares is one of the most anticipated gimmick matches during "WWE NXT" Halloween Havoc, featuring the NXT North American Championship, currently held by "The Don of 'NXT'" Tony D'Angelo. D'Angelo won the belt from Oba Femi, the longest reigning NXT NA Champion in brand history, and the pair have been locked in a personal feud involving the rest of the D'Angelo Family for weeks. D'Angelo lost his first attempt at the title at No Mercy, but got his confidence back during a training montage that aired on "NXT." The champion spoke on "Muscle Memory" with MuscleManMalcolm ahead of the match, and said the stipulation is self-explanatory, but during Halloween, anything can happen.

"But, scares, you know, it's Halloween Havoc, so somebody might jump out of a coffin, or you never know," D'Angelo said. "Someone might get hit by a chair and it might be gruesome to watch and it might scare the fans a little bit... It's a TLC match but I requested that it ends in pinfall because I just want to rub that much dirt on the wound when I come out at champ."

Last week on "NXT," it appeared as if Femi was working with a newly-returned Nikkita Lyons, who took out Adriana Rizzo backstage ahead of Femi's match with Luca Crusifino, distracting the rest of the family. During the match where Femi lost the title to D'Angelo, he also took out the family at ringside, including Rizzo. D'Angelo issued a final warning to his challenger ahead of their rematch on Sunday night.

"Oba, you took our my family, but there's nothing scarier than a man fighting for his family. So, you asked for it. Remember that," he said.

