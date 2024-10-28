WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair Mourns Death Of Stepson Sebastian Kidder

This past weekend was a trying one for WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, when he and the rest of the world learned that his stepson, Sebastian Kidder, died on Saturday at the age of 24, as the result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The son of Flair's estranged partner, Wendy Barlow, Kidder's death represents another harrowing tragedy for Flair, who eleven years ago lost his own son, Reid, at the age of 25 from an accidental overdose.

On Sunday, Flair took to X to mourn Kidder in a long, emotional tweet, which included a photo fo Flair and Kidder sitting together. Admitting he had spent much of the day pondering what to say, Flair began by sending his best wishes to Barlow and Kidder's father, Paul, saying he could only imagine what they were going through. Flair then referenced Reid's death in 2013, saying he still thought about his son every day, and that he would now do the same with Kidder.

"The Nature Boy" admitted he blamed himself for Reid's death by being too close to his son, and not enough of a parent, something he would try not to do this time. He expressed his gratitude for having as much time with his stepson, and the great memories he had of watching Kidder grow up. He also credited Kidder for "sharing his mother with me" during some of Flair' difficult times, including Reid's death, and Flair's health struggles in 2017 that nearly cost him his life.

Flair called Ridder "multi-talented" and a huge success in the eyes of everyone that loved him. He proceeded to apologize to Ridder and his loved ones, and told Barlow to stay strong and not let anything deter her during this difficult time.