Ethan Page Has One Thing To Say After WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2024

The latest edition of WWE NXT Halloween Havoc took place last night, with Trick Williams successfully defending the WWE NXT Championship against Ethan Page in the main event. The match featured a special Devil's Playground stipulation that saw plenty of weapons used before Williams put Page away with a low-blow followed by a Trick Shot. Taking to social media hours after the match, Page paraphrased some immortal words from WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley while discussing Williams.

"I've only got one thing to say after tonight," Page wrote. "D'VON!!!! GET THIS F***ER OUTTA NXT."

For the uninitiated, Page was evoking a catchphrase uttered by Dudley to his tag team partner, D'Von, instructing him to pull a table out from under the ring. In this context, it's not entirely clear if Page is advocating for Williams to be brought up to the main roster or if he simply wants his rival off the brand.

After first showing up during the pre-show, Dudley made an appearance following last night's main event, coming to the aid of Williams against Page and Ridge Holland. With next week's "NXT" set to return to the former home of ECW, the 2300 Arena, it seems likely that Dudley will continue his involvement over the next couple of weeks.

Williams has been in WWE's developmental system since 2021, starting out as an ally of Carmelo Hayes before the two fell out, leading to an intense rivalry. While Hayes has since been called up to the main roster, Williams has continued a dominant run in NXT. His feud against Page has received particular focus, with the storyline stretching back to Page's WWE debut in May before seemingly concluding last night.