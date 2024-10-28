Dave Meltzer Believes This Retired WWE HOFer Could Return To The Ring

These days, the only thing more common than a wrestler hitting the free agency market is a former wrestler, long thought to never be wrestling again, coming out of retirement for both short-term and long-term runs. And that may be something that's happening again for a WWE Hall of Famer who has been seen in TNA, GCW, MLW, and AAA over the last few months.

Advertisement

While discussing TNA Bound for Glory on the most recent "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer pondered the wrestling future of JBL, who interfered in Bound for Glory's main event between Joe Hendry and Nic Nemeth. While he doesn't have any firm information on the matter, Meltzer speculated that JBL's appearances in the aforementioned promotions are a sign that the former WWE Champion wants to come out of retirement and wrestle one more match.

As for why JBL would be attempting to do that outside of the WWE umbrella, Meltzer could once again only speculate, pondering that JBL may have more creative freedom with promotions such as TNA, MLW, and AAA as opposed to WWE. He also explained that promotions could be eager to use JBL in order to generate buzz, with Meltzer noting that AAA, in particular, was looking for anything to help them generate momentum.

Advertisement

AAA has so far been the promotion JBL has had the most involvement with, appearing at TripleMania XXXII: Mexico City to form a new heel faction with AAA Mega Champion Alberto El Patron, Konnan, and Dorian Roldan. Since then, JBL has taken on the role of the typical American rudo in Mexico, while also claiming he has invested in AAA to become part of the promotion's ownership.