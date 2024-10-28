Cody Rhodes Reacts To Samantha Irvin's WWE Departure

Last week, "WWE Raw" announcer Samantha Irvin revealed that she was leaving the promotion, with signs pointing towards Irvin continuing to pursue a career in music. Following her announcement, reactions poured out from across the wrestling world, including from Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. In an interview with The Schmo, Rhodes referred to Irvin as "wonderful" and stated that while it often takes some time for performers to get their due recognition in the industry, Irvin is so good that she's already receiving her flowers.

Advertisement

"She is [in the] top five, maybe top three," Rhodes said. "Samatha was just killing it."

Rhodes then noted that Irvin and WWE are still on good terms, leaving the door open for the announcer to return in the future, if she chooses. However, the world champion was confident that Irvin will find success no matter what she pursues. Additionally, Rhodes credited Irvin for playing a key role in one of the most important moments of his career.

"I've never watched WrestleMania 40 back, but I can hear it still, in terms of her very emotional announcement of winning the WWE Championship," Rhodes continued. "That's gonna be forever linked to me, so hats off to Samatha. That's one of my homies."

With former longtime "Raw" announcer Lillian Garcia stepping back into the fold to replace Irvin, Rhodes also expressed his excitement to work with Garcia again. As for Irvin, since her departure she has taken to social media to reveal why she left WWE, stating that she did not enjoy being an announcer and wanted to do more onscreen.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Schmo with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.