AEW's Kris Statlander Addresses What She Hopes To Prove Against Kamille

Former AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander is set to take on Kamille on Wednesday's "Fright Night" edition of "AEW Dynamite." In an interview with "Youngstown Studio," Statlander said that the match was a thrilling prospect.

"I'm pretty excited for it," Statlander said. "With Kamille...I've proven myself for the past five years...that I am consistently one of the strongest and toughest women."

Statlander says that her five years of work will help her prove to Kamille that climbing the ranks of the women's division won't be as easy as the former NWA Women's Champion assumes. "It's going to be exciting to really prove who is the top dog around here," she added.

The AEW women's division has grown immensely since Statlander joined the company in 2019, which excites the competitive former TBS Champion, as there are still so many women that she's yet to face.

"It's really good to be surrounded by that much passion and inspiration because we feed off each other... Some people that I would like to wrestle, obviously I have Kamille coming up, this will hopefully lead to something between myself and [AEW TBS Champion] Mercedes [Mone]. I would also like a shot at [AEW Women's World Champion] Mariah May. Someone else that I've never had a singles match with would be Jamie Hayter. Whenever Toni Storm decides to make a triumphant return... Deonna Purrazzo...even Athena." Purrazzo has listed Statlander as one of the AEW opponents she wants to face as well, so maybe the match will happen sooner rather than later.

Statlander's time in AEW has come with a frustrating amount of stop-start momentum, as the former TBS Champion has suffered a couple of injuries that required time away from the division, including a knee injury in 2022. Statlander has also been through some big character changes since returning to action, but it seems that she's settled on being a babyface for now.

