Lio Rush Explains How Current AEW Run Will Be Different From His Previous Stint

After a few years away from the promotion, Lio Rush has found himself a fixture in AEW once more following his return during the Casino Gauntlet Match on the May 29 edition of "AEW Dynamite." And recently, he announced the return would be for good, declaring that he was "All Elite again" following AEW WrestleDream two weeks ago.

Appearing on "AEW Unrestricted" a few days ago, Rush touched upon the difference between his second run with AEW compared to his first, which only lasted a few months. Rush admitted that he had a lot of fear during his first go around with the AEW, and that, coupled with a rough patch in his personal life at the time, left him in a head space that wasn't right for him or AEW at the time.

"It was just kind of a disaster off the jump, but it was nobody's fault," Rush said. "Particularly, or specifically, I think it was just not the right time. I don't think it was the right time for me, I don't think it was the right time for AEW to have me there in that mental state that I was in. And it just wasn't fair, I think, for both parties. But now, I feel like I'm in a space where I feel confident, I feel a lot wiser, I feel a lot more prepared than I was before...And I know what I'm capable of.

"I know what I can bring to the table, and I want to offer that. And I want to be a part of what AEW is doing, and I want to be a part of the people that want to make AEW what it is. I'm just going into it with a much different mindset, and I think that's the biggest difference."

