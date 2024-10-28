WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Teases Unfinished Business With NXT's Ridge Holland

WWE Hall of Famer and "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray made an impact with a surprise appearance during last night's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc. After getting into a disagreement with Ridge Holland during the pre-show, Bully appeared after the main event for a staredown involving himself, Trick Williams, Ethan Page, and Holland. Speaking on this morning's show, Bully discussed what went down, as well as his feelings on Holland in particular.

"I'm still a little ticked off from last night," Bully said, noting that he hadn't yet slept since making the drive home from the Halloween Havoc taping. "It's kind of bothering me, still, with the Ridge kid — with Ridge Holland."

The timing of Bully's appearance is not a coincidence, with next week's episode of "WWE NXT" taking place on Wednesday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. That arena served as the home of ECW, where Bully first made his name in the industry. Because of that, it seems likely a match between Bully and Holland could take place as soon as next Wednesday.