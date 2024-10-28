WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Teases Unfinished Business With NXT's Ridge Holland
WWE Hall of Famer and "Busted Open Radio" host Bully Ray made an impact with a surprise appearance during last night's WWE NXT Halloween Havoc. After getting into a disagreement with Ridge Holland during the pre-show, Bully appeared after the main event for a staredown involving himself, Trick Williams, Ethan Page, and Holland. Speaking on this morning's show, Bully discussed what went down, as well as his feelings on Holland in particular.
"I'm still a little ticked off from last night," Bully said, noting that he hadn't yet slept since making the drive home from the Halloween Havoc taping. "It's kind of bothering me, still, with the Ridge kid — with Ridge Holland."
The timing of Bully's appearance is not a coincidence, with next week's episode of "WWE NXT" taking place on Wednesday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. That arena served as the home of ECW, where Bully first made his name in the industry. Because of that, it seems likely a match between Bully and Holland could take place as soon as next Wednesday.
Bully Ray Defends His Actions At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc
Bully continued playing up the storyline, stating that he and co-host Dave LaGreca simply wanted to attend Halloween Havoc to cover it for their radio show, but he felt he had to stand up to Holland. Teasing future developments in the story, Bully told a tale about his drive home last night.
"It's probably an hour and a half after the show — text from Shawn Michaels," Bully continued. "[He was] very appreciative of us being there, very complimentary of the job that we did. ... He wasn't enthralled by the way things went down. I don't think he's very happy with Ridge, being that we were guests of NXT and Ridge took matters into his own hands."
Michaels also wasn't thrilled with Bully's actions that ended the show, according to the radio host. Hours after the event, he was left wondering if he did the right thing by getting involved, but Bully stated that his personal relationship with Williams made him feel as though he had to take a stand.
