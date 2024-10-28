WWE's Kelani Jordan Opens Up About NXT Women's North American Title Reign

The thing about firsts is that there always must be a second. Kelani Jordan learned that lesson the hard way this past Sunday at NXT Halloween Havoc, where the first ever NXT Women's North American Champion put her title on the line in a gauntlet match against all three members of Fatal Influence. Despite defeating Jaszmyn Nyx and Jacy Jayne, Jordan couldn't overcome Fallon Henley, who defeated Jordan to become the second ever Women's North American Champion.

Shortly after the PPV ended, Jordan took to X to reflect on her title reign. The 26 year old stated that she tried to give everything she had during all her title defenses, in an attempt to live up to the expectations that came with her being the first ever wrestler to hold the title. Jordan thanked fans for the love and support she was receiving, even in defeat, and vowed that the end of her title reign wasn't the end of her, but was, in fact, "only the beginning."

Every title defense I made sure to give it my all. Always wanted to live up to the high expectations of being the first women's NA Champion. Tonight was no different. Thank you for all the love. Not the end, only the beginning. #TheStandout#WWENXT #HalloweenHavoc — Kelani Jordan (@kelani_wwe) October 28, 2024

Winning the title back at NXT Battleground in June, Jordan successfully defended the championship five times, defeating the likes of Wren Sinclair, WWE main roster star Michin, and most notably Sol Ruca, in a match that earned plenty of attention due to the athletic ability shown by both Jordan and Ruca. Jordan's title reign was perhaps made even more impressive by her relative inexperience, as the "NXT" star is still only three years into her career, with less than 80 matches under her belt.